Imran says Shehbaz will be disqualified like Gilani

LAHORE: Central President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi held long consultations on allotting tickets for elections in Punjab during his meeting with the party chief Imran Khan at Zaman Park.
During the meeting, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said the rulers were setting a wrong tradition by disobeying the SC’s decision.
He said that Shehbaz Sharif would be disqualified on contempt of court charges like the former premier Yusuf Raza Gilani.
Every unconstitutional tactic was being used to stop the election, he said and added that incompetent rulers would have to answer for their every unconstitutional action.
After the meeting, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that Imran Khan would decide about the party’s candidates himself.
