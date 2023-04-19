Corruption, bad governance destroy country’s economy: Baloch

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch has said corruption and bad governance by ruling elite and bureaucracy with colonial mindset have destroyed the economic and social sectors of the country in 75 years, despite that it has been blessed with fertile lands, energetic, talented people and a wide wealth of natural resources.

He said that 64 percent population comprised of youth under 30 years but rulers had no vision for their education, career planning, resulting in massive unemployment, surge in street crimes and social evils.

Liaqat Baloch stated this while speaking at launching ceremony of free e-commerce and Information Technology training programme for youth in City.

JI secretary general Amirul Azeem, Central Punjab ameer Javed Kasuri and other leaders were also present.

Baloch warned against the deepening political crises due to stubborn attitude by opposition leader Imran Khan and PDM leadership, and said such behaviour was giving another dimension of the clash of constitutional institutions to the crises which could cause serious harm to the country and nation. He said JI was trying to mediate between both sides and persuade them to hold early general elections in the whole country which is the only way to resolve the crises.

JI’s secretary general Amirul Azeem lamented that country has been witnessing different kinds of fanaticism due to arrogance and autocratic attitude of politicians in the past. He said linguistic fanaticism caused the country to dismember in 1971, while religious fanaticism has been the cause of tension in social fabric. But now the political fanaticism is pushing the country towards civil war. He said JI made hectic efforts to end the stalemate which earned positive response though it remained fruitless so far.

Earlier, Jamaat-e-Islami launched free e-commerce and Information Technology training programme for youth in City with plans of educating at least 20,000 men and women to enable them become self-employed or free lancers.

At a time when country was suffering from serious economic, political and constitutional crises, and the PDM government and the opposition have locked horns in a suicidal tug of war, completely ignoring the impending dangers to national security, JI has once again come to serve the nation, said Waqas Butt, the patron of “Learn & Earn” programme, while addressing media at the launching ceremony.

Waqas Butt said at present the pilot programme of Learn & Earn is being launched targeting the Punjab Assembly constituency PP-162 comprising semi-urban and suburban localities having poor people with not sufficient resources to educate their children in costly universities and colleges.