Pakistan Shaheens, U19s camps conclude

LAHORE: The camps of Pakistan U19 and Shaheens for Bangladesh and Zimbabwe tours, respectively, concluded on Tuesday.

Saad Baig-led Pakistan U19s underwent a training camp from 8 to 18 April at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Imran Butt-captained Shaheens had an 11-day camp at the Hanif Muhammad High Performance Centre in Karachi.

Over the course of the Pakistan U19 Camp, the 17-member squad and three reserve players featured in various training sessions which included two practice games and one target match – held at the LCCA Ground.

Pakistan Shaheens’ 16-member squad and four reserves took part in different training drills and also played a couple of target matches at the Oval ground of the High-Performance Centre.

Pakistan U19 will depart for Bangladesh from Lahore in the wee hours of 26 April, where the side is scheduled to play one four-day, five 50-overs matches and one T20 from 30 April to 17 May.

Pakistan Shaheens will travel to Zimbabwe from Lahore on 30 April to play two four-dayers and six one-day matches from 3 to 27 May.

Saad, while talking to PCB Digital, said: “The preparations for the forthcoming Bangladesh tour have gone well in the camp and we are looking to secure a good result in the series.

“I will not be relying on one individual player, I am sure whosoever gets an opportunity will give his 100 percent and will prove his talent and show why he deserves to play for Pakistan team.”

Pakistan U19: Saad Baig (captain) (Karachi), Ali Asfand (vice-captain) (Faisalabad), Ahmed Hussain (Peshawar), Aimal Khan (Peshawar), Amir Hussain (Rawalpindi), Arafat Minhas (Multan), Azan Awais (Sialkot), Hamza Nawaz (Lahore), Mohammad Ibtisam (Sargodha), Mohammad Ismail (Sahiwal), Mohammad Tahir (Fata), Mohammad Tayyab Arif (Sialkot), Obaid Shahid (Lahore), Sajjad Ali (Lahore), Shahzaib Khan (Mansehra), Shamyl Hussain (Islamabad) and Wahaj Riaz (Karachi). Abidullah (Islamabad), Ikramullah Tareen (Quetta) and Zulkifal (Charsadda) (all reserves).