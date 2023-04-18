FIA summons Asad in prohibited funding case on 27th

PTI leader Asad Umar. -APP/File

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Monday summoned PTI Secretary General Asad Umar in the prohibited funding case on April 27, it is learnt.

The summons have been received by one Naveed Aslam, Assistant Finance Manager PTI, Lahore Office.

Asad was previously summoned for April 14 in person but instead of appearing he submitted a written reply to the queries. As per the sources, Asad has been summoned again as his reply has been found dissatisfactory. They claim that Asad was the manager of 2013 general elections campaign and played a key role in the use of the alleged foreign funds.

He was asked to explain payments of more than Rs60 million to the companies. The sources say that millions were spent on the PTI’s 2013 election campaign from the account of Insaf Trust, which Asad Umar failed to answer in his reply.

These funds came from abroad in the account of Insaf Trust, sources claimed. Asad was asked who appointed him as 2013 campaign manager but he was reluctant to respond.

The PTI has kept the source of receiving these foreign funds secret and has not declared it at any forum. The second call-up notice has been issued on the directions of Sarfaraz Khan, Director FIA Lahore, signed by Hasan Sajjad Naqvi, Head of JIT, Deputy Director of Commercial Banking Circle.