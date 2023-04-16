Bajwa, Faiz, Chaudhry brothers broke poll promise: Fazl

KARACHI: Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Saturday that after negotiations with us in October, then army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa had given full authority to General Faiz Hameed to discuss matters with us.

During a meeting, he said, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi were also present apart from General Faiz. The participants agreed on an election schedule and a date for the dissolution of the assemblies was determined. However, he said, the promise was not kept.

Addressing a press conference, the PDM chief said that in the negotiations, six people, including General Bajwa’s representative General Faiz, Pervaiz Elahi, Chaudhry Shujaat and our team, agreed to hold elections after the dissolution of the assemblies, to end our sit-in in Islamabad, but after the sit-in was ended, they went back on their words and denied any such agreement thad been reached.

He wondered how those who occupy such important posts can make such hollow promises. The Chaudhry brothers do not even realise that they had given their word.

He said it was not just one incident, and it is now the duty of the institution of General Bajwa and General Faiz to introspect.

He said that all parties agree that the elections to the national and provincial assemblies should be held at the same time. He said we cannot sacrifice this national vision for the sake of Imran Khan.