NUST go into partnership with Türkiye varsity

Islamabad: The National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST-Pakistan) has signed a multipronged agreement with Bursa Uluda Üniversitesi (BUU), the largest and one of the leading academic institutions of Türkiye.
Dr Rizwan Riaz, pro-rector Research, Innovation & Commercialisation, led the NUST delegation to Bursa to solemnise the partnership.
Located in the historic city of Bursa, BUU is home to approximately 70,000 students and enjoys proximity to Türkiye's thriving high-tech industry. The university actively supports the country's largest automotive industry based in Bursa.
Under the newly forged partnership, NUST students could benefit from BUU's expertise and state-of-the-art facilities in several academic and research domains, including automotive, health sciences, food and agriculture. The understanding will also foster collaboration between the two institutions and allow for joint research projects and academic exchanges.
Rawalpindi: Qatar Charity, one of the largest humanitarian and development organizations in the world announced a new...
Islamabad: Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Mohiyuddin Wani chaired a meeting of the Forest and Wildlife Fund on 14th...
Islamabad: The Federal Capital Police have been equipped with jammer machines, Bomb Disposal Squad vehicles,...
Islamabad: The federal government has urged the provinces to extend their all-out support to implement the clean air...
Islamabad: ICCI Eid Shopping Festival has kicked off in F-7 and F-10 Marakaz, which will continue till ‘Chand...
Islamabad: Majority of smokers in Pakistan are likely to quit or reduce smoking after the recent surge in prices of...