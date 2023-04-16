NUST go into partnership with Türkiye varsity





Islamabad: The National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST-Pakistan) has signed a multipronged agreement with Bursa Uluda Üniversitesi (BUU), the largest and one of the leading academic institutions of Türkiye.

Dr Rizwan Riaz, pro-rector Research, Innovation & Commercialisation, led the NUST delegation to Bursa to solemnise the partnership.

Located in the historic city of Bursa, BUU is home to approximately 70,000 students and enjoys proximity to Türkiye's thriving high-tech industry. The university actively supports the country's largest automotive industry based in Bursa.

Under the newly forged partnership, NUST students could benefit from BUU's expertise and state-of-the-art facilities in several academic and research domains, including automotive, health sciences, food and agriculture. The understanding will also foster collaboration between the two institutions and allow for joint research projects and academic exchanges.