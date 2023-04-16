 
close
Sunday April 16, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Parliamentary supremacy

April 16, 2023

This refers to the editorial ‘Powers of anticipation’ (April 14, 2023). There is no denying that the Supreme Court has the authority to review the acts of parliament, yet it is parliament which is the centre of national policy.

It is parliament which has to make laws to ensure smooth governance. The court should uphold parliamentary supremacy rather than trying to undermine it.

Abdul Moiz Dar

Gujranwala