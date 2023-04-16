Gold falls Rs2,600/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs2,600 per tola on Saturday.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs216,000 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs2,229 to Rs185,185.

In the international market also, gold rates dropped by $31 to $2,003 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,570 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,203.36.