Mardan varsity asked to vacate college building

TAKHT BHAI: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Professors, Lecturers and Librarians Association has asked the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan to vacate the building of the Government Degree College, Mardan.
A press release said that the demand came at a meeting of the association.
Provincial president of the association Prof Jamshed Khan chaired the meeting.
Divisional president of the association Prof Hayat Shah, central Secretary Information Prof Aurangzeb Sherazi, Dr Ihsanullah, Prof Ziauddin, Dr Ismail, Prof Azaz Ali and others attended the meeting.
