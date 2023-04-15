Jumatul Wida, al-Quds Day observed

LAHORE: Majority of religious leaders and organisations observed Friday, Ramazan 23 as Jumatul Wida since the next Friday is falling on Ramazan 30, which may become the Eid Day if the Shawwal moon is sighted on Ramazan 29 which is Thursday.

Millions fasting believers thronged to the mosques, prayer grounds and streets for Friday prayers with religious fervour and solemnity, seeking special blessings of The Almighty for security and prosperity of the Muslim Ummah and the whole mankind.

The prayer leaders in their sermons stressed the believers to offer collective and individual repentance seeking forgiveness of The Almighty to ward off the divine retribution in shape of bloodshed, destruction, hunger, drought and the global pandemic killing tens of thousands of people. Jumatul Wida was also observed as Youm-ul-Quds by various organisations.

The Al Quds rally was taken out from Faisal Chowk to Press Club to express support to the cause of Palestine’s liberation.