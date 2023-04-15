Governor, Karachi JI chief resolve to jointly raise concern over city’s issues

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman have resolved to work together and jointly raise concern over the electricity, gas, water, and security woes of the people of Karachi.

They expressed the resolve to this effect while talking to media persons on Friday after meeting at the Governor House.Tessori told the media that he was under an obligation to help resolve the acute sufferings of the people on account of problems related to water, gas, electricity and street crime.

He acknowledged that the Karachi JI chief and he had similar views on a number of pressing problems of the people and both had decided to work collectively to lessen the miseries of the people amid the grave economic crisis in the country.

He held out the assurance that the federal government would provide utmost support for resolving the grave issues of the residents of the city. The governor recalled that two days back, he had chaired a meeting at the Governor House where he had reiterated valid reservations of concerned political parties and civil society organisations about the ongoing population census.

He said that all the concerned quarters in the province were on the same page on the census issue.He informed the media that the provincial census commissioner had assured him at the meeting that all the census-related issues would be resolved in the following two days.

He acknowledged that leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party had validly raised issues related to the census. He told journalists that leaders of other concerned political parties had also phoned him and conveyed their reservations about the census.

Tessori said he would continue to write letters to the relevant authorities within the domain of the law and Constitution for resolving the issues of the public.He said the Constitution of 1973 had every required provision related to public issues but the past rulers had unfortunately used the Constitution for protecting their own vested interests.

To a question, he said the next mayor of Karachi should work for the uplift of the city as Karachi had seen much destruction in the recent years.The JI leader said the governor apart from hosting grand Iftar receptions every day at the Governor House should play his due role in overcoming the sufferings of the people of the city.

He urged Tessori to make efforts to end the electricity-related sufferings of the people. Tessori said he would continue to oppose the renewal of K-Electric’s licence till the resolution of the issues of its consumers.