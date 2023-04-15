Mardan varsity asked to vacate college building

TAKHT BHAI: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Professors, Lecturers and Librarians Association has asked the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan to vacate the building of the Govern-ment Degree College, Mardan.

A press release said that the demand came at a meeting of the association. Provincial president of the association Prof Jamshed Khan chaired the meeting.

The Mardan division chapter of the association has launched a protest to force the management of the Abdul Wali Khan University to vacate the building of the Government Degree College, Mardan.