SMBBMU organised Plantation day at Arija Campus

Larkana: Press Release - Shaheed Mohtrma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana Press Spokesman has said in his statement, the Green Youth Movement (GYM) Club of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University organized a “Plantation day”at Arija Campus.

The Vice Chancellor SMBBMU Prof Nusrat Shah, along with GYM Team, Principal, faculty and students of Benazir College of Nursing (BCON), faculty and students of Institute of Pharmacy, the plantation officer, and the gardeners, planted numerous saplings in the green areas of the campus.

The event was sponsored by Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan. The vice Chancellor said we need lots of trees including Neem and Pipal trees at the campus to provide shade in the hot weather and counter the extreme heat due to climate change.

She encouraged the pharmacy students to plant saplings which could be used in herbal medicine eg plants like Aloe vera and Chamomile. She said plantation should continue all year round to develop the green areas at all campuses of the university. The faculty members and students of BCON and Institute of Pharmacy also planted saplings.