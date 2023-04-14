Islamabad Bar Council files reference against SC judge

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi. — Supreme Court website/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) on Thursday filed a new complaint/reference with the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Supreme Court Judge Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi under Article 209 of the Constitution for violating the code of conduct of judges.

The complaint/reference was filed by Raja Aleem Khan Abbasi of IBC, asking for a probe into the allegations levelled against Justice Mazahar Naqvi on assets beyond means and tax theft. It may be remembered that several complaints, including that of IBC, were filed by several parties against Justice Mazahar Naqvi.