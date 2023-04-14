Jumatul Wida, Al Quds Day today

LAHORE: Majority of religious leaders and organisations have decided to observe 23rd Ramazan, (today), as Jumatul Wida since the next Friday is falling on Ramazan 30 which may become the Eid Day if the moon of the month of Shawwal is sighted on Ramazan 29 which is Thursday.

A senior cleric of Jamia Ashrafia Lahore told The News that though Jumatul Wida carries increased blessings as it ushers the departure of the blessed month of Ramazan.

“The blessings of Jumatul Wida will be automatically bestowed on the believers for this Friday (today) if the next Friday becomes the Eid day,” he said while talking to The News. Similarly, the leader of Millat-e-Jafaria Pakistan, Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, has appealed to believers to observe Al-Quds Day on this Friday (today) since the next Friday could become the Eid Day. Al Quds Day is traditionally observed on Jumatul Wida. Allama Sajid Naqvi has appealed to the believers to take out traditional Al Quds rallies to protest the illegal occupation of Palestine by Zionist squatters.

Al Quds rally in Lahore will be taken out from Faisal Chowk to Lahore Press Club after Friday prayers to call for freedom of Palestinian Muslims from the illegal Zionist occupation of first Qibla of Muslims.