Imposition of additional taxes ruining industries: CJP

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Umar Ata Bandial, on Wednesday remarked that the country’s industries were being destroyed due to additional taxes.

While leading a three-member bench which was hearing petitions filed against the Sindh Sales Tax on Services from 2011, Justice Bandial remarked that the matter needed consideration. He said industries were sinking due to additional taxes and the matter needed attention in order to halt shutting down of industries. The case was adjourned till the first week of June for hearing. The Sindh government had imposed the Sindh Sales Tax on Services from 2011 and private companies had challenged the imposition of tax in court.