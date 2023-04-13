Girl abducted in Karachi safely rescued in Sujawal

The investigation wing of Quaidabad police along with Thatta police conducted a raid in the Sujawal area and safely rescued a girl who had been abducted from Karachi’s Muzaffarabad Colony.

According to Malir investigation police, the family of the girl had contacted the police on Monday and said she had been kidnapped. They said the abductors had sent them pictures of torture of the girl through mobile phones, which helped the police trace the location of the kidnappers to Thatta. Thatta SSP Adeel Chandio assisted in the raid, rescued girl and shifted her to Karachi.