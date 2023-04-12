Pakistan beat Tajikistan for first time ever

KARACHI: Pakistan women's football team made history when they secured their first-ever victory in a competitive fixture against hosts Tajikistan in their third and final clash of AFC Women's Olympic Qualifier at Hisor Central Stadium.

Malika-e-Noor-led Greenshirts started the first half impressively and remained dominant till the end of the game. Amina Hanif gave a delightful ball with the back of her heel to allow Zahmena Malik to score a piece in the 26th minute. This was her first international goal.

In the second half of the game, both sides kept firing an unstoppable effort to score a goal but could not notch a single. The second half remained goalless despite being given five additional minutes.

Pakistan Women's team was previously thrashed at the hands of Philippines by 4-0, who are preparing for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 and beaten by Hong Kong by 2-0. Pakistan Women's Football Team finished at number three of Group E whereas Philippines qualified for the second round of the Women's Olympic Qualifier.