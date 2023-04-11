Four kidnappers killed in shootout with police in Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Four kidnappers were killed in a shootout with police near Ahmedpur. According to details, a police party in the remit of Ahmedpur Police Station was standing alert after it received a wireless message that a suspicious car was moving towards the Kutch area.

When the accused’s vehicle reached close to the cordoned off site, they abandoned the vehicle and attempted to run away by opening fire at the police party. In a retaliatory firing of the police, four kidnappers were killed, while their two accomplices managed to escape. According to police, the accused were involved in the abduction of two children of Dr Hassan Mahmood in Khanpur.