Biden teases 2024 reelection bid

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden did everything Monday to look and sound like someone running for reelection -- but again insisted he has no official announcement to make.

Hosting hundreds of members of the public at a festive Easter event -- the White House Easter Egg Roll -- Biden once more delivered his almost-but-not-quite confirmation. “I plan on running now but we´re not prepared to announce it yet,” Biden said in a brief interview with NBC News on the South Lawn, accompanied by his wife First Lady Jill Biden.