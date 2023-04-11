Pakistan women seek consolation win

KARACHI: Pakistan women football team will try its best to notch a consolation win when it locks horns with hosts Tajikistan in their 2024 Paris Olympics Asian Qualifiers in Hisor Central Stadium, Hisor, Tajikistan, on Tuesday (today).

With the game, Pakistan’s journey in the qualifiers will end as they lost both their previous matches in Group E. Pakistan began their journey with a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Philippines before going 2-0 down against Hong Kong. Meanwhile, it was also a poor event for Tajikistan as well as they lost to Hong Kong 3-0 and were demolished by Philippines 8-0.