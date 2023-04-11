Pakistan women seek consolation win

KARACHI: Pakistan women football team will try its best to notch a consolation win when it locks horns with hosts Tajikistan in their 2024 Paris Olympics Asian Qualifiers in Hisor Central Stadium, Hisor, Tajikistan, on Tuesday (today).
With the game, Pakistan’s journey in the qualifiers will end as they lost both their previous matches in Group E. Pakistan began their journey with a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Philippines before going 2-0 down against Hong Kong. Meanwhile, it was also a poor event for Tajikistan as well as they lost to Hong Kong 3-0 and were demolished by Philippines 8-0.
KARACHI: Ashfaq Memorial Club cruised into the semifinals by overpowering Heroes Cricket Club Quetta by 43 runs in a...
LONDON: Pep Guardiola is relishing the chance to pit his wits against Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel as the...
PARIS: Mathieu van der Poel’s triumph at Paris-Roubaix on Sunday is further confirmation of the stranglehold six...
KARACHI: Without support from the state in their preparation at a crucial stage, a four-member Pakistan wrestling...
BARCELONA: A lot of responsibility lies at the feet of Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, who is aiming to fire his side...
BARCELONA: Atletico Madrid cut the gap on second place Real Madrid to just two points with a 2-1 win over 10-man Rayo...