UET Mardan, Chinese varsity join hands to empower youth

MARDAN: The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Mardan and Northwestern Polytechnic University (NPU) in China have joined hands to empower the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A press release said the two universities planned to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the near future aimed at recognizing the importance of investing in youth. A ceremony was held at UET Mardan, which was attended by various dignitaries, including Dean of Faculty of Engineering and Computing, Prof Dr Imran Khan, Registrar, Dr Muhammad Alam, Director of Planning and Development, Engr. Sajjad Ali, as well as faculty and students.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Sadiqullah welcomed the guests and highlighted the significance of the event.He said that UET Mardan was the second public sector engineering university in the province situated in Mardan, which was strategically located on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route, and close to the Rashakai Industrial Zone.

The partnership between NPU and UET Mardan will benefit both countries by facilitating students and faculty exchange programmes, scholarships, and joint research activities.The two sides also discussed the establishment of joint research labs and centres of excellence.

Li Ziwei, Deputy Director of the Office of International Cooperation at NPU, presented an overview of NPU and its faculty’s expertise and dedication, who will collaborate with UET Mardan to ensure the success of the partnership.

A video showcasing the activities at NPU was played during the event, followed by a question and answer session between Li Ziwei and Liu Lu Project Officer, International College, NPU and the students of UET Mardan.At the end of the function, cultural souvenirs were presentedto the chief guest and guest of honour.The guest also planted a sapling at the university.