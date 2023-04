81 excise, taxation officers transferred

LAHORE: Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab Director General Muhammad Ali has transferred 81 Excise & Taxation Officers (ETOs) across the province.

According to a notification, ETO Headquarters Tariq Pervaiz is transferred to Faisalabad Zone 5, ETO (E&M) Hafiz Zia ul Mustafa posted as ETO Admin Headquarters, ETO Projects Muhammad Naeem is posted as ETO (E&M) at DG office. ETO Maqsood Kazmi is transferred from Lahore Region A to Gujranwala zone-3, ETO-Admin Nadeem Mohiuddin is transferred to Motor Vehicle Branch Ali Complex Lahore, Zaka-ul-Rehman shifted from Region A to B Lahore. Other ETOs transferred from Lahore Region A included Ejaz Mahmood to Khanewal, Majid Latif to Lodhran, Qaiser Karim to Jhang, Tariq Sarwar to Sheikhupura, Muhammad Ali to Gujranwala Zone-1 and Manzar Khalid to Leyyah.

ETOs transferred from Lahore Region B included Majid Hussain to Khushab, Aftab Rahim to Narowal, Habib Alam to Mandi Bahauddin, Bilal Nazir to Lahore A, Tajumal Hussain to Faisalabad, Muhammad Shahbaz to Gujranwala and Ghulam Muhammad to Zone 19 while Ikram ul Haq has been posted as ETO Projects HQ.

ETOs transferred from Lahore Region C include Safeer Abbas to Sialkot, Ejaz Aslam to Mianwali, Muhammad Nadeem to Rajanpur, Nasir Mehmood to Lahore A, Khalid Hafeez to Lahore B whereas Zulfiqar Butt is posted as ETO training at headquarters. ETOs transferred from Lahore Region D include Shahid Atta to Lahore C, Aurangzeb to Kasur and Niaz Subhani to Lahore B.

Niaz Asad ETO Nankana Sahib has been posted to Gujranwala, Muhammad Moeen from Sheikhupura to Gujranwala and Tahira Javed, waiting for posting has been posted to Lahore C. Sohail Sabir is transferred from Rawalpindi to Lahore A, Nazia Javed to Rawalpindi Zone 5, Tahir Shahzad to Kot Addu, Shahzad Sohail from Murree to Rawalpindi, Zafar Ishaq from Attock to Tala Gang, Farrukh Butt from Chakwal to Rawalpindi. Asim Bashir from Jhelum to Lahore B, Gulzar Ahmed from Gujranwala to Sialkot, Asif Javed to Gujrat, Tariq Butt from Gujranwala to Lahore A, Ijaz Sarwar from Gujranwala Zone 3 to Director Office Gujranwala, Daniyal Safdar to Lahore A, Rana Arshad from Sialkot to Gujrat and from there Aurangzeb has been transferred to Faisalabad.

Mohammad Mohsin from Narowal to Faisalabad, Javed Anjum from Sargodha to Sheikhupura, Muhammad Asadullah from Bhakkar to Lahore B, Ehsan Qadir from Khushab to Lahore A, Mubashir Riaz from Faisalabad to Bahawalnagar, Altaf Ahmad from Faisalabad to Toba Tek Singh, Abdul Sattar from Faisalabad to Nankana Sahib and Ahmed Hasan has been transferred from Faisalabad to Jhelum.

Sajjad Asghar transferred from Jhang to MRA 1 Faisalabad, Shafqat Hussain to MRA 2 Faisalabad and Saeed Butt have been transferred from Toba Tek Singh to Faisalabad. ETO Khalid Kasuri has been transferred from MRA 1 to Multan MRA 2, Muhammad Arif from Multan to Taunsa Sharif, Abdul Majeed from Multan to Murree, Malik Meraj from Multan to Lahore A, Muhammad Younas from Khanewal to Multan, Nafees Ahmed from Lodhran to Lahore D, Abdul Khaliq from Bahawalpur to Lahore B, Jam Muhammad Arshad from Bahawalpur to Muzaffargarh, Niaz Ahmad from Rahim Yar Khan to Multan, Shahbaz Sarwar from Bahawalnagar to Bahawalpur, Hafiz Jameel from Bahawalnagar to Multan, ETO (OPS) DG Khan Mansoor Rind to Director Office DG Khan, Abdul Razzaq from Rajanpur to DG Khan and Ghulam Qasim have been transferred from Muzaffargarh to Multan. Wasim Butt from Okara to Lahore B, Wasim Akbar from Pakpattan to Sahiwal, Deputy Director Faisal Shehzad from Lahore C to Lahore A and Adeel Amjad Lahore had been posted as ETO Luxury Tax in Lahore region B. The charge of the Deputy Director Headquarters will also go to Adeel Amjad.