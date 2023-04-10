Siraj asks PDM govt to tell nation about its one-year performance

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Siraj-ul-Haq has reiterated that immediate dialogue of political parties to ensure the roadmap of true democratic path is indispensable, warning that in the past undemocratic elements derailed the democracy by taking advantage of the clash of political forces.

All political stakeholders must come to one page for conducting transparent elections on a single day across the country, he said while talking to media after addressing the completion ceremony of Tafseer-ul-Qur'an in Mansoora on Sunday.

He demanded the PDM coalition government of 13 parties to tell the nation about its one-year performance, during which the status of the rupee was reduced to less than a piece of paper. He said Pakistan has slid down to the lowest in economic growth in South Asia and has the highest inflation, and poverty has reached new heights where in the last few days 20 people lost their lives for trying to get a bag of flour.

He said for the first time in country’s history an open war between the parliament and the judiciary was being witnessed, and every sector of governance suffered disaster due to the incompetence of the current and previous governments. He said KP is again burning in the fire of terrorism and unrest, businessmen are receiving calls for extortion and kidnapping for ransom, but the governments are sleeping. He stressed that Islam is the bonding force of the nation and only the Islamic system can save it. He said JI is struggling for the implementation of Quran and Sunnah in the country, and asked the nation should support JI for establishing the rule of justice, development, peace and prosperity.

Siraj-ul-Haq said ruling political parties were not fighting for national development but for their own power. He said that there was no shortage of resources in the country, the problem was the unfair distribution of resources and corruption and mismanagement. He said two percent ruling elite and bureaucracy had usurped all the national resources, leaving 98 percent people deprived of even basic needs. He said the rulers and bureaucrats were not ready to reduce their royal luxurious protocol and privileges drawn at the expense of the blood of the poor. Federal cabinet of the debt-ridden hunger-suffering country has 85 members living like kings, the British colonists had left their loyalists to keep enforcing their system here. Today, the outdated colonial system of the British is being implemented in our educational institutions, society, economy and government, instead of Quran and Sunnah. He demanded the nation make a collective struggle for improvement, struggle and work hard work for Allah’s system to achieve success in this world and hereafter.

He said the reason for the devastation is that the very objective for which this country was created has never been implemented in 75 years. He warned that the Holy Quran testifies that the economy of those who leave Allah’s religion will be destroyed.