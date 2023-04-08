Construction of Hyderabad to Sukkur Motorway to begin this month

KARACHI: The construction of the M-6, Hyderabad to Sukkur Motorway would begin in the last week of April or in the first week of May.

The Rs307 billion project is likely to complete in two and a half years. This was announced by the officials of the National Highway Authority in a meeting with the chief secretary of Sindh.

The length of the M-6 Motorway will be 306 km and it will have a six-lane carriageway which will pass through seven districts Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Matiari, Nawabshah, Nowshahroferoz, Khairpur Mirs, and Sukkur. The Motorway will have seven service centres or rest areas. It will use 6,752 acres of land and will have 15 interchanges and canals. Some 165 bridges will be constructed over these canals. Rs307billion will be spent on the project and it will complete in two and a half years.

The project installation of reference points for the drone survey has been completed, while an independent engineer and auditor have to be appointed. A group of nine banks has been formed with the lead of Punjab Bank. For the project 22 km of land will be acquired in district Jamshoro district, 13 km in district Hyderabad, 59 km in district Shaheed Benazir Abad (Nawabshah), 30 km in district Khairpur, two km in district Sukkur, 98 km in district Matiari and 82 km in district Nowshahrofiroz.

A few months ago the project grabbed headlines when some senior district officers were accused of swindling Rs eight billion meant for land acquisition of the M6 Motorway in Matiari and Nowshahrofiroz.