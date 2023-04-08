Ex-Real Madrid boss offered massive Rs18.58bn by KSA: reports

ISLAMABAD: Former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has been approached to take charge of either the Saudi Arabian national team or Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.

Al-Nassr signed Ronaldo on a free transfer last December following his exit from Manchester United. They made the Portuguese icon the highest-paid player in the world (€200 million a year) to lure him to Saudi Arabia with some help from the state.

Al-Aalami signing Ronaldo was viewed as a massive coup for Saudi Arabia as a whole. Clubs in the Saudi Pro League hope that the forward’s presence will help them convince other elite players to join them.

Apart from big-name players, Saudi Arabia are also keen to attract top managers to the country. They have thus launched an ambitious move to convince Mourinho to move to the Middle East.

The Saudis have devised a plan to tempt Mourinho as they are aware that it will not be easy to prise him from AS Roma. They are prepared to make the Portuguese the highest-paid manager in the world.

According to the aforementioned source, the former Real Madrid boss has been offered €120 million over two years to move to Saudi Arabia. He will also have the option to choose to manage either the national team or a top-flight club in Al-Nassr or Al-Ahli. Furthermore, Mourinho will be free to leave the country at the end of the first season if he wishes to. As per the report, he could also choose to extend his contract until 2026.

The 60-year-old took charge of Roma at the start of last season and has been content with his time in Italy so far. Although his contract, which is worth €7.5 million a year, expires next year, he is said to be open to signing an extension.

However, the offer from Saudi Arabia could prove to be too good for him to turn down. As per the said report, the decorated tactician is considering the proposal and has already discussed the matter with his staff.