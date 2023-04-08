Body formed to probe laying of sub-standard hockey turf

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Friday constituted a five-member fact finding committee to look into the complaint lodged by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Hockey Association against the sub-standard hockey turf that has been laid at the Lala Ayub Stadium in Peshawar.

The inquiry committee will be headed by Deputy Director General (Facilities) Mohammad Saeed Akhtar and includes KP Hockey Association President Syed Zahir Shah, Mohammad Arshad Senior hockey coach and Faisal Ejaz (sub-engineer).

The fact-finding body has been empowered to submit a report with the PSB director general within one month after carrying out brief visit to the venue. KP Hockey Association president Syed Zahir Shah in a letter addressed to the PSB director general stated that the surface has shown visible signs of decay within one month of its installation.

Zahir requested the DG that an inquiry committee may be constituted at the earliest to help restore the sanctity of the venue which virtually is the hub of hockey activities in the province. The committee also has been empowered to summon contractor and question him on the alleged low-standard work.

The points raised by the KP Hockey Association in the letter, the copy of which was also forwarded to the minister and secretary Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC), the president of KP Hockey said visible signs of defects had started appearing within days of the turf installation.

Zahir who is also made part of the inquiry committee is requested to submit all the relevant material and evidences that show the low standard work at the venue. Some of the vital signs of defects mentioned in the letter addressed include: a) Wrinkles have appeared on the turf on almost all sides. The contractor had apprised that the wrinkles would vanish after a few days when a few matches are played on the turf but on the contrary wrinkles have spread with continuous hockey matches and daily practice during less than one month; b) The sprinklers are also substandard and do not fulfill the requisite requirements. It appears that these sprinklers are likely to stop working properly in near future; c) The net tucked behind the poles are tender and not long-lasting.

Not to speak of hockey balls, even a pigeon can pass through the net; d) the base or padding of the turf is far below in standard. The KP Hockey association has requested that before the matter assumes a serious turn and is addressed to the highest Anti-corruption forum in the country, it is realistically requested that the matter may kindly be addressed immediately with top priority.

‘The News’ has learnt that a few more hockey turfs installed recently by the same contractor have also shown signs of early decay. “The letter to the PSB high-ups have been written keeping in mind the promotion of the game of hockey and to save the precious national exchequer. The government spends a huge amount on such ventures in an effort to promote hockey. Yet the faulty and low standard work has pegged back these efforts,” the KP hockey official added.