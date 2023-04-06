Imran’s Nikah case hearing on 8th

Former Prime Minister and Chairman PTI Imran Khan leaving an Islamabad court after a hearing. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The case of former prime minister Imran Khan’s Nikah with Bushra Bibi during her Iddat period will be heard by Judicial Magistrate Nasar Minallah on April 8, 2023.

Mufti Saeed Khan, in his statement in court on January 18, 2023, said that he had solemnised the ceremony in January 2018 with the permission of Bushra Bibi and some of the other women in her family.

He said the first Nikah was annulled because it was solemnized during Bushra Bibi’s Iddat period. However, Saeed said he was unaware of this and had found out later.

He called Imran and Bushra after one month and solemnised the Nikah again according to Islamic teachings in Defence Society, Lahore, with Aun Chaudhry and Zulfi Bukhari as witnesses after he had declared the first Nikah null and void. Thus, Imran Khan’s Nikah with Bushra Bibi was solemnised twice.