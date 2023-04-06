LHC seeks Punjab govt’s reply on PTI plea against JIT

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday sought a reply from the Punjab government on a petition against the formation of a Joint Investigation Team probing 10 cases, including Zille Shah’s murder case. PTI’s Mussarat Jamshed Cheema had challenged the JIT formed by the Punjab government. A two-member bench headed by Justice Tariq Saleem Shaikh heard the petition and issued notices to the Punjab government. The petitioner contended that Punjab’s additional secretary did not have the authority to form the JIT to probe cases. It was alleged that 10 false and baseless cases had been registered against the PTI leadership and Chairman Imran Khan. The petitioner requested the court to stop the JIT from investigating and requested the formation of a judicial commission. The petitioner said that the case of Zille Shah’s murder had also been registered against Imran Khan, adding that they have all the proof of who killed Zille Shah. The court remarked that it will see which authority can form a JIT and order it to investigate and sought a reply from the Punjab government by April 10.