Individuals while fasting may suffer from gastric problem

Rawalpindi: A good number of individuals particularly those who are over 40 years of age may suffer from gastric problems during a month-long fasting in the holy month of Ramazan however the pain and discomfort caused by the problem can be managed by following a proper diet in ‘Iftar’, Sehar’ and the time in between.

Gastric problem or gastritis that mainly causes abdominal pain or discomfort is an inflammation, irritation or erosion of the lining of the stomach. The stomach membrane layer gets disturbed and leads to the secretion of acids. Once these acids come in contact with the stomach walls, it gives rise to pain and discomfort. This condition ultimately leads to a problem called gastric. Indigestion and empty stomach for long hours are among the major reasons contributing to gastric problems. The healthcare facilities are receiving significant influx of patients suffering from gastric problems and gastrointestinal infections since the advent of Ramazan and according to health experts, it is so mainly because of sudden change in eating habits, overeating, consumption of contaminated water and unhygienic food along with lack of exercise.

Majority of patients visiting the emergency departments of the public sector hospitals with gastrointestinal problems are those having traditional fried food items for ‘Iftar’ from vendors. Health experts say that people should avoid dishes in ‘Iftar’ and ‘Sehar’ from vendors and restaurants as majority of shopkeepers fry ‘pakoras’, ‘samosas’ and other items in reused and substandard oil and also they refrigerate leftover food and fry or cook it again the next day making it extremely injurious to health.

Experts say that Ramazan related gastric problems can be divided into acute and chronic diseases. Acute diseases are those started first time in Ramazan while chronic gastric problems are the flares of pre-existing gastric disorders like previous ulcers, gallstones etc. People consuming surplus water when they break open fast in the evening can lead to severe stomach ache in some cases. Consumption of two heavy meals, one after ‘Iftar’ and the other at the time of ‘Sehr’ can be a cause of discomfort if the time between the two meals is short as there would be no ample time for the stomach to digest the food.

Experts say that people can have various types of food and fluids at ‘Iftar’ but in an amount which is acceptable by the stomach and the body and should do some exercise for easy and quick digestion. People while fasting should take protein rich food like eggs and oatmeal that is rich in fibre at the time of ‘Sehar’. Soluble fibre turns to gel in the stomach and slows digestion, which helps lower cholesterol and blood glucose and is perfect to keep a person active during the fast. Dairy products are a great source of nutrition. Yoghurt or milk shake can be taken to stay full and hydrated throughout the day.

Health experts say that to avoid gastric problems, one should avoid too much of fried dishes and should not use processed beverages and carbonated drinks. One should drink regular water to soothe thirst. High-sugar food items as sweets, chocolates should be avoided. Fried food like ‘pakoras’ and samosas and oily curries and greasy pastries should also be avoided.