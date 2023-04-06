Siraj to contact PDM, PTI to develop consensus on polls

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has decided to contact the leadership of PDM, PPP and the PTI to develop consensus on holding national polls on a single day.

The decision was made in a meeting of JI central leadership at Mansoora on Wednesday presided over by Sirajul Haq. The meeting condemned the Israeli army terrorism in Masjide-e-Aqsa and demanded the OIC and Muslim rulers take practical steps for the freedom of Aqsa Mosque and people of Palestine from Israeli occupation. It also expressed grief over the losses to wheat crop due to unexpected rains, asking the nation to seek the collective forgiveness from Allah Almighty. The meeting condemned the illegal detention of Gwadar Rights Movement leader Maulana Hidayutur Rahman Baloch and decided to approach the Supreme Court for his release from prison. Sirajul Haq said that the JI would launch a movement for the restoration of rights of people of Balochistan from May 1. He asked the provincial government to fulfill the agreement signed with the people of Gwadar.

Siraj said the parliamentary parties should come to the table to develop consensus on the general elections. He believed the polls in two provinces would not bring stability rather situation was expected to turn into worst after the elections as nobody would accept the results. He said the JI would initiate efforts with good intent amid the prevailing deadlock. The fight among the ruling political parties brought the country to a point where masses were burning in the fire of inflation, unemployment and lawlessness, he said, adding the current economic crises were due to decades long bad governance and incompetence of the governments as it was not developed suddenly. He said the corruption, interest-based economy and unfair distribution of resources were the reasons behind the prevailing economic crisis. The country, he said, did not need any foreign loans if its leadership was wise and capable. He said the JI had started the “Dastak” campaign to create awareness and the party was fully prepared for the polls. He said the JI would go to the elections under its own flag and electoral symbol and would not make any alliance. He said since all the parties were exposed and failed to deliver, it was only the JI which could pull the country out of prevailing circumstances.