Pleas seeking Imran’s disqualification moved in PHC, LHC

Former Prime Minister and Chairman PTI Imran Khan leaving an Islamabad court after a hearing. — APP/File

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl have filed writ petitions in the Peshawar High Court to disqualify Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan from holding any public office. A similar petition was also moved in the Lahore High Court to remove Imran as the party chief.

The provincial president of the ANP, Aimal Wali Khan, has filed a writ petition in the PHC through Qazi Jawad Ihsan and Muhammad Waqas, Advocate. The writ petition is fixed for hearing on April 13. The writ petition stated that former prime minister Imran Khan should be disqualified from holding any public office for submitting false statements about his assets, which is a violation of the Constitution and the Election Act 2017. It continued that the PTI chief did not mention the amount he got after selling gifts from Toshakhana in his assets while submitting nomination papers for by-polls in NA-45 and six other seats, which violated the Election Act. It added the PTI chairman did not disclose the jewellery of his spouse worth Rs 7 million and lied about other issues. It also asked the court to direct the Election Commission to de-notify Imran Khan from his National Assembly seat, remove him from the slot of chairman PTI and disqualify him from public offices. Another writ petition in the Peshawar High Court was filed by Ahmad Ali, a worker of JUIF from Hayatabad, through Kamran Murtaza, advocate, to get Imran disqualified. The petitioner asked the PHC to disqualify Imran Khan for marrying Bushra Bibi allegedly during Iddat, which was illegal and against the Sharia. The petitioner believed that the PTI chairman could not qualify for any public office because of lying about many issues.

Meanwhile, a petition was also moved in the Lahore High Court seeking the removal of Imran Khan as PTI Chairman after his disqualification from NA-95 Mianwali by the Election Commission of Pakistan. The petition was moved by one Muhammad Junaid. Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabbir referred the matter to Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti.