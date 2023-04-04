Nationalist parties, MQMP for dialogue on polls

ISLAMABAD: Representatives of five nationalist parties from Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the MQMP appreciated an initiative taken by The Mediators for a dialogue among all political stakeholders on a possible broad-based agreement on free and fair elections.

Addressing a press conference on after a meeting along Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist President Afzal Butt and representatives of five nationalistparties of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the MQMP, The Mediators’ Coordinator Imtiaz Alam appealed to the PDM, PPP and PTI to agree to a call for an APC on unanimous elections.

Imtiaz Alam said, “We will meet Bilawal Bhutto and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif soon in this regard.” He condemned cases of terrorism and treason against political workers and said the cases had worsened the political atmosphere. In a consultation at the National Press Club hosted by the PFUJ and the Pakistan Bar Council, expressing their concern about the ongoing judicial crisis, nationalist leaders called for unity and neutrality of the Supreme Court.

However, the leaders underlined the necessity of a political solution by politicians since it could not be resolved by any other means or judicial arbitration. While adhering to the PDM’s official stance, the representatives of BNP-M, NP, PKMAP, NDM, QWP and MQMP endorsed the appeal of The Mediators for a productive dialogue by emphasising that ultimately a negotiated settlement among all parties in the government and the opposition over all differences about elections would be the most democratic option.

The parties expressed serious concern about the crisis faced by the nation and the deteriorating plight of the masses. Sharing serious concern of civil society about the ongoing unbridled political confrontation among adversaries, which could lead to a constitutional breakdown, they called for the lowering of political temperatures and creating a congenial atmosphere for peaceful and indisputable elections and smooth transfer of power.

Those who participated in the consultation included, Senator Jehanzeb Baloch, BNPM, Aminul Haq NNA, MQM-P, Senator Tahir Bizenjo, NP, Mohsin Dawar, MNA, President NDM, Afrasayab Khattak, NDM, Ahmad Nawaz Khan Jadoon, Deputy GS QWP, Asim Sajid, Gen Sec AWP, Senator Mushahid Hussain and Farhatullah Babart while The Mediators were represented by Imtiaz Alam, Coordinator, Hasan Pasha, Chairman PBC, Afzal But, President PFUJ, Kazim Khan, President CPNE, Ayub Malik, Coordinator Islamabad, Nasir Zaidi, PFUJ, Zahid Hussain, senior journalist, Asma Shirazi, anchor, Tanzeela Mazhar, Dr Tahir Pervaiz, economist, Mustansar Javed, SAFMA, Dr. Bashir, civil society, and Farzan Bari, a woman activist.