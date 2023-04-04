Visitors decry lack of facilities at Mardan library

MARDAN: Readers visiting the Mardan Public Library have expressed concern over the lack of facilities there.

Several visitors complained that the library has 62 chairs but it requires more as many of them do not find seats to sit and study in the place.During a visit, this scribe found 10 chairs in the Urdu section, 22 in the English section, 10 chairs in the computer section, but there was no chair in the newspaper section were schoolchildren’s desks had been placed.

A reader said that Mardan Public Library is a library in which barely 30 to 40 students can sit. He added that when he came to the library in the morning, all the male students’ chairs were full, so he sat on the chairs arranged for females.

He argued that the section for females also lacks space and only four women can sit there.The visitor said that there were no proper seating arrangements although the library building is spacious.

He quoted a librarian as saying that the library had been set up in a building that was not meant for it. Some said that a big city like Mardan must have a good public library.People demanded that the government must establish a proper and equipped library in Mardan.