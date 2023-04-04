Citizens from other cities to get driving licences from Lahore

LAHORE: Now the citizens belonging to any locality of the country will be able to get a driving licence from Lahore.

Citizens will be able to avail licence facilities from Lahore. Foreigners from other countries will also be able to obtain a licence from Lahore. According a spokesperson for traffic police, earlier, only Lahore ID holders were able to get a licence from Lahore. For learner permit visit any licence centre with citizen ID card and a valid ID.

After 42 days of learner permit, sign and road test will be taken for obtaining permanent licence. In this regard, CTO said that Liberty Market and Manawan Centre have been made 24/7 for the convenience and ease of citizens. Arfa Karim Testing Centre, Greater Iqbal, Defence Center and Bahria Town are providing licence services from 8am to 12pm. Three mobile vans, 23 licence centres and six testing centres have been established in the City. Dispensing licences in a meritorious and dignified manner is the top priority of the City Traffic Police, the CTO added.