Citizens from other cities to get driving licences from Lahore

LAHORE: Now the citizens belonging to any locality of the country will be able to get a driving licence from Lahore.
Citizens will be able to avail licence facilities from Lahore. Foreigners from other countries will also be able to obtain a licence from Lahore. According a spokesperson for traffic police, earlier, only Lahore ID holders were able to get a licence from Lahore. For learner permit visit any licence centre with citizen ID card and a valid ID.
After 42 days of learner permit, sign and road test will be taken for obtaining permanent licence. In this regard, CTO said that Liberty Market and Manawan Centre have been made 24/7 for the convenience and ease of citizens. Arfa Karim Testing Centre, Greater Iqbal, Defence Center and Bahria Town are providing licence services from 8am to 12pm. Three mobile vans, 23 licence centres and six testing centres have been established in the City. Dispensing licences in a meritorious and dignified manner is the top priority of the City Traffic Police, the CTO added.
LAHORE: Employees of the University of Home Economics Lahore Monday received a cash donation arranged by an...
LAHORE: CCPO Bilal Siddique has vowed to make the all-out effort to control crime and serve humanity with more...
LAHORE: A non-government organisation has urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to extend the closing date of census to...
LAHORE: Pakistan Workers Federation in a press statement issued here Monday demanded the government of Pakistan to...
LAHORE: Commissioner and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited development projects of the provincial capital here on...
LAHORE: Punjab Livestock Secretary Muhammad Masood Anwar has directed the authorities to introduce all new projects...