Former India all-rounder Salim Durani dies at 88

NEW DELHI: Tributes poured in on Sunday for former cricketer Salim Durani, a hero of India’s maiden series victory over England, who died at the age of 88.
An attacking left-handed batsman and a left-arm orthodox bowler, Durani played 29 Tests for India between 1960 and 1973 and scored his only century against the West Indies. Born in Kabul, Durani played for the Indian states of Gujarat, Rajasthan and the former Saurashtra in first-class cricket and was loved by fans for his six-hitting prowess. He played a key role in another famous win against the West Indies.
