Ruling alliance’s declaration carries no value: PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry Saturday billed the meeting of the ruling coalition alliance as a huddle of fascist criminals, who violate the Constitution and that their declaration carries no value.

In his reaction to the PDM meeting, shared by the party’s Central Media Department here, Fawad said that the ruling alliance was creator of chaos in Pakistan and expected to apologise for the deaths of two dozen citizens who died in flour queues.

“But the fascist group of criminals is directly attacking the Constitution of Pakistan by creating a history of cruelty. This group of fascists is the cause of the most serious economic and political crises in Pakistan,” he charged.

The PTI leader claimed that during the last 11 months, the rulers had shaken the wheels of economy and the government. “The only solution to the political and economic crises in the country is transparent elections in which they see their political death, he added.

Article 224 of the Constitution, he pointed out, clearly mandates holding of elections within 90 days after the dissolution of the assemblies.

“It is not a matter of nine, seven, five or three-member benches, it is a matter of holding within the constitutional period of 90 days of the election. But a group of fascists wants to confuse the nation in the debate of judges and benches to run away from holding elections in 90 days,” he contended. In the guise of targeting judges through audio leaks and objections to the formation of benches, he alleged, “this group wanted to stop the Supreme Court from protecting the Constitution”.

The rulers also made a shameful attempt to use Parliament to stop the Supreme Court from upholding the Constitution, he said, adding: “The convicted interior minister, puppet law minister and information minister had already announced not to accept the court’s decision before the hearing of the case.”

All constitutional experts, including the high court and the Supreme Court, he noted, were united and have one voice that the Constitution mandates elections to be held within 90 days.

“Two days ago, the All Pakistan Lawyers’ Representative Convention held in Lahore endorsed the intention of the Constitution and the interpretation of the Supreme Court in its declaration. Those who put fear and pressure on the Supreme Court have finally declared an open revolt against the Constitution of Pakistan,” he said.

Article 218 (3) of the Constitution, he emphasised, entrusts the Election Commission with the responsibility of conducting elections, does not give the right to facilitate the escape from elections.

“After this attack by the criminals who have violated the Constitution and the law in 11 months, the time has come for a nationwide movement to restore the Constitution. For the protection of the Constitution and the rule of law in the country, the people will have to come out free and lawyers and civil society will have to come out in particular,” Fawad said. The PTI, he made it clear, is closely monitoring the situation and standing behind its judiciary with the entire nation, and if need be, Chairman Imran Khan will announce a nationwide movement for the restoration of the Constitution and independence of the judiciary.