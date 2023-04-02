Police, four institutions agree to rehab addicts

LAHORE: Punjab IG Dr Usman Anwar has said that for the rehabilitation of helpless and homeless children and youth trapped in the mire of drugs addiction, preferential measures shall be taken from the platform of Punjab Police Protection Centres.

The IG said that to provide medical aid and social security to these helpless children and youth, the Punjab Police and four private organisations working in this regard have agreed to take joint measures, through which homeless and helpless children and youth will be made useful citizens of the society through rehabilitation.

The IG and officers and heads of four institutions Ehsaas Rehabilitation Centre, Aas Indus Rehab, Grace Rehab and Phonix Foundation for Research and Development signed MoUs in a ceremony held at Central Police office. The Punjab Police and the four institutions will work together to provide treatment and rehabilitation to children and youth trapped in the mire of addiction.

Dr Usman Anwar said that these children and youth who deserve social attention and support will be brought to the relevant institutions after registration in the police protection centers where the doctors and experts of these institutions will rid the children and youth of the scourge of addiction and they will be made useful citizens by mutual efforts.

In the ceremony, SP Operations Model Town Lahore Amara Shirazi gave a presentation about the problems and situation of homeless children and youth trapped in the scourge of addiction.

Muhammad Nadeem Ashraf Chaudhry, CEO of Ehsaas Rehab Centre, while appreciating the project of Punjab Police said that this initiative of Punjab Police to rehabilitate homeless children and youth addicted to drugs is commendable.

Dr Zafar Iqbal, Chairman Grace International Rehab Centre, said that the future of hundreds of destitute children and youth is beginning to brighten the future of such children with these efforts at the public and private levels.

Dr Zahra Moazzam Provincial head AAas Rehab trust said that due to the measures taken under the MoUs, children and youth trapped in the quagmire of addiction will be saved from participating in the world of crime.

Dr Noor-ul-Zaman Rafiq, Phonix Foundation for Research and Development, said that the protection centres of Punjab Police are leading to play a very effective role in community policing and the new project will also be an important milestone in the service of humanity.

DIG R&D Zeeshan Asghar, AIG Admin Amara Athar, SP Operations Model Town Lahore Amara Shirazi, MS Fountain House Dr Imran, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Umair and other officers were also present on this occasion.