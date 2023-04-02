Flour distribution points inspected

LAHORE: Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development M Masoud Anwar has visited District Layyah for the monitoring of ‘Free Aata Distribution Points’ on the direction of Chief Secretary Punjab.

During his two-day visit, Secretary reviewed arrangements for free Aata distribution points in Mailad Ground, Canal Colony, Veera Stadium, Khursheed Stadium, Chowk Azam and Choubara. He met with people and staff concerned and sought feedback from the general public.

Secretary Livestock also held meetings with Deputy Commissioner and other officers of District Layyah regarding the arrangements of Free Aata distribution and wheat procurement.