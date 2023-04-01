Massive reshuffle in Punjab bureaucracy

LAHORE: Continuing with its massive reshuffle streak, Punjab Chief Secretary on Friday ordered transfers and postings of nearly four dozen officials.

As per the notification issued late night, Tanvir Iqbal Tabassum (PMS (ex-PCS)/BS-21), Secretary (Services), S&GAD, South Punjab, has been transferred and posted as Member (Secretary), Board of Revenue, South Punjab. Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen (PMS (ex-PCS)/BS-19), Member (Secretary), Board of Revenue, South Punjab has been transferred and posted as Secretary (Services), S&GAD, South Punjab.

Jahangir Anwar (PMS (ex-PSS)/BS-20), Chairman, Punjab Cooperatives Board for Liquidation (PCBL) has been transferred and posted as Director General, Punjab Food Authority (PFA), against a vacant post. Faisal Fareed (PMS (ex-PCS)/BS-19), Officer on Special Duty, S&GAD Punjab, has been posted as Chairman, Punjab Cooperatives Board for Liquidation (PCBL), vice Jahangir Anwar.

Ghulam Saghir Shahid (PMS (ex-PSS)/BS-19), Secretary, Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department, South Punjab, has been transferred and posted as Chief of Section, P&D Board, Punjab, Lahore, against a vacant post. Muhammad Afzal Nasir Khan (PMS (ex-PSS)/BS-20 – officiating basis), Member (Enquiries-III), S&GAD Punjab, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department, South Punjab, vice Ghulam Saghir Shahid.

Muhammad Iqbal (PMS (ex-PSS)/BS-20 on officiating basis), Secretary, Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, South Punjab, has been transferred and posted as Member (Enquiries-III), S&GAD, Punjab, vice Muhammad Afzal Nasir Khan.

Mehr Muhammad Hayat Lak (PMS (ex-PCS)/BS-20), Officer on Special Duty, S&GAD Punjab, has been posted as Secretary, Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, South Punjab, vice Muhammad Iqbal. Kaiser Saleem (PAS/BS-20), Secretary, School Education Department, South Punjab, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Housing Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Department, South Punjab, vice Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan.

Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan (PMS (ex-PCS)/BS-19), Secretary, Housing Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Department, South Punjab, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, School Education Department, South Punjab, vice Kaiser Saleem (PAS/BS-20).

Tayyab Farid (PMS (ex-PSS)/BS-19), Managing Director, Punjab Mass Transit Authority, has been transferred and directed to report to S&GAD Punjab, for further orders. Aamir Aqiq Khan (PAS/BS-19), Officer on Special Duty, S&GAD Punjab, has been posted as Managing Director, Punjab Mass Transit Authority on deputation basis. Maqbool Ahmad (PMS (ex-PCS)/BS-19), Member (Consolidation), Board of Revenue, Punjab, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, School Education Department, Punjab, against a vacant post.

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi (PAS/BS-19), Director General, Sports & Youth Affairs, Punjab, has been transferred and directed to report to S&GAD Punjab, for further orders. Dr Asif Tufail (PAS/BS-19), Officer on Special Duty, S&GAD Punjab, has been posted as Director General, Sports & Youth Affairs, Punjab, vice Muhammad Tariq Quresh. Mudassar Riaz Malik (PAS/BS-19), Officer on Special Duty, S&GAD Punjab, has been posted as Director General, Child Protection & Welfare Bureau, Punjab, against a vacant post. Ms Sarah Rashid (PAS/BS-19), awaiting posting in S&GAD Punjab has been posted as Director General, Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development (QAED), w.e.f. 12.04.2023.

Rafid Ahmad Malhi (PMS (ex-PCS)/BS-19), Officer on Special Duty, S&GAD Punjab has been posted as Member (Enquiries-IV), S&GAD Punjab, against a vacant post. Khizar Hayat (PMS (ex-PCS)/BS-19), under transfer as Additional Secretary, Agriculture Department, South Punjab has been posted as Additional Secretary, Public Prosecution Department, Punjab. Ahmad Kamal Mann (PMS (ex-PSS)/BS-19), Officer on Special Duty, S&GAD Punjab has been posted as Chief of Section, P&D Board, Punjab, against an existing vacancy. Khalid Bashir (PMS (ex-PSS)/BS-19), awaiting posting in S&GAD Punjab has been posted as Director, Directorate General Mines & Minerals, Punjab, against an existing vacancy. Muhammad Ijaz Joiya (PMS (ex-PSS)/BS-19, Officer on Special Duty, S&GAD Punjab has been posted as Director (Development & Finance), Gujranwala, against a vacant post. Muhammad Saleem (PMS (ex-PSS)/BS-19), Director (Admn.), Punjab Curriculum & Textbook Board, Lahore has been transferred and posted as Executive Director, Lahore Arts Council, against a vacant post, relieving Ms Nazia Jabeen (Information Group/BS-19), Additional Secretary (Culture), Information & Culture Department, of additional charge of the post. Ms Nada Azhar (Information Group/BS-19), Officer on Special Duty, S&GAD Punjab has been posted as Director (Admn.), Punjab Curriculum & Textbook Board, Lahore. Abdul Rauf (PMS (ex-PSS)/BS-19), Secretary, Punjab Workers Welfare Board has been transferred and directed to report to S&GAD Punjab, for further orders. Toqeer Ilyas Cheema (PMS/BS-18), Officer on Special Duty, S&GAD Punjab has been posted as Secretary, Punjab Workers Welfare Board. Ashar Iqbal (PMS/BS-18), under transfer as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Khanewal has been posted as Deputy Secretary, Energy Department, Punjab. Muhammad Aitzaz Anjum (PMS/BS-18), Deputy Secretary, Agriculture Department, Punjab has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Khanewal.

Tanvir Murtaza (PMS/BS-18), under transfer as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), R Y Khan has been posted as Deputy Secretary, Environment Protection Department, Punjab, against a vacant post. Tauqir Mahmood (OMG/BS-18), Director (Coord.), Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Punjab and posted as Administrator, Data Darbar, against a vacant post. Muhammad Aamir Nazir (PMS/BS-18), under transfer as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Muzaffargarh has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning), Lodhran. Naveed-Ul-Islam Virk (PMS/BS-18), under transfer as Deputy Secretary, Mines & Minerals Department, Punjab has been posted as Deputy Secretary, Finance Department, Punjab. Provincial government withdrew order of transferring /posting of Khalid Mahmood Gillani (PMS/BS-18), Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Vehari as Additional Director General, Multan Development Authority. Kashif Jalil (PMS/BS-18), Director (Program), Child Protection & Welfare Bureau, Punjab, has been transferred and posted as Additional Director General, Multan Development Authority. Shabbir Hussain Cheema (PMS/BS-18), Officer on Special Duty, S&GAD Punjab has been posted as Secretary, Chief Minister’s Inspection Team, Punjab. Hussnain Khalid (PMS/BS-18), Officer on Special Duty, S&GAD Punjab has been posted as Director (Program), Child Protection & Welfare Bureau, Punjab. Munawar Hussain (PMS/BS-18), Deputy Secretary, Communication & Works Department, Punjab has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Board of Revenue, Punjab. Mian Usman Ali (PMS/BS-18), at the disposal of Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education Department, Punjab.

Uhammad Asif (PMS/BS-18), Secretary, Punjab Local Government Board has been transferred and directed to report to S&GAD Punjab, for further orders. Rizwan Nazir (PMS (ex-PCS)/BS-18), Deputy Secretary (Admn.), Local Government & Community Development Department, Punjab has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Punjab Local Government Board. Adeel Aslam (PAAS/BS-18), Deputy Secretary, Higher Education Department, Punjab has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary (Judicial), Home Department, Punjab. Rizwan Manzoor (IRS/BS-18), awaiting posting in S&GAD Punjab has been posted as Deputy Secretary, Food Department, Government of the Punjab. Ahmad Raza Sura (PMS/BS-18), Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Jhang has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Sialkot, relieving Mr. Muhammad Iqbal (PMS/BS-17), Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Sialkot, of additional charge of the post. Safi Ullah Khan (PMS/BS-18), Additional Director General Housing), Lahore Development Authority, has been posted as Additional Director General, Parks & Horticulture Authority Lahore. Syed Munawar Abbas Bukhari (PMS/BS-18), Additional Director General (Hqrs.), Lahore Development Authority has been transferred and posted as Additional Director General (Housing) Development Authority. Imran Ali (PAS/BS-18), Deputy Secretary, Chief Minister’s Office, Punjab has been transferred and posted as Additional Director General (Hqrs.), Lahore Development Authority.