Forming bench is CJP’s discretion: Fawad

PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry photographed on Decembe 29, 2023. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday it was the discretion of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to form any bench of his choice.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Fawad Chaudhry said the Constitution of Pakistan stated that in the absence of assembly, polls shall he held within 90 days. He said a planned campaign had been initiated against the Supreme Court. Fawad stated the federal information minister had said the government would not accept the verdict by the court. He added that PMLN ministers could have been in jail if the same court had not provided relief to them.

He also said any bill regarding the Supreme Court could only be moved through a constitutional amendment and stated the government was trying to turn the SC into a suspended organ. He urged former prime minister Nawaz Sharif not to accept the verdict of those three judges after which the PDM government was formed.

Fawad also said that after April 30, Article 6 would be applied on acting Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and his cabinet.

The PTI leader also voiced serious concern over the deaths due to a stampede in Sindh at the time of flour bags distribution.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry said that Nawaz Sharif should face the law after returning the looted wealth of the nation, adding that this is the only option he has. Reacting to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s news conference in London, Fawad contended Pakistan now has to be run by the Constitution and law while condemning the ‘shameful campaign’ against the judiciary.

“Elections are a constitutional requirement; the nation will not accept any attempt to postpone them,” he maintained.

The nation, he emphasised, would not allow any convicted absconder to give dictation on the formation of the Supreme Court benches or the hearing of cases. “Nawaz Sharif should remember that his brother’s government was formed due to the Supreme Court’s suo motu notice. Panama was revealed not by the army and the Supreme Court but by an international journalists consortium,” he noted.

He said first of all, the former premier should come out of 1997, understand the facts better and speak, and added that the policy of liking and disliking will not work.

“Nawaz Sharif is not alone, but those who looted their nations around the world were punished; he and his family were given full opportunity to prove themselves innocent. Instead of presenting documents in their defence, he and his family resorted to false Qatari letters. To this day, you are living in apartments that you and your family are denying ownership of,” Fawad said.

The PTI leader said Nawaz Sharif did not dare return even during the government of his brother.