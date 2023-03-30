 
Thursday March 30, 2023
National

Senate passes SC bill clipping CJP's powers amid Opposition's protest

Bill passed by a majority, with 60 votes in favour and 19 against

By Nausheen Yusuf
March 30, 2023
An inside view of the Senate hall. — APP/ File

The Senate passed the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 that clips the powers of the chief justice amid protest by the Opposition on Thursday.

The bill was moved in the Senate today after it was approved by the National Assembly a day earlier. At least 60 senators approved the bill while 19 lawmakers voted against it.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more detail