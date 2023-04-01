HRCP for better flour distribution system

LAHORE: The HRCP is deeply concerned by the mismanagement causing stampedes at wheat flour distribution centres set up by the government.

A statement issued by the HRCP on Friday said: “We have lost many people across Pakistan over the past few weeks.

The incident in Karachi where 11 people lost their lives is particularly alarming.

This situation is adding insult to injury for the marginalised people of Pakistan, who are braving the economic injustice perpetrated by the elite who dominate the state.

The HRCP demands that the government improve the distribution system immediately to the satisfaction of citizens.”