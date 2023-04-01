PMLN leaders asked to address workers concerns

PESHAWAR: A local leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN), Arbab Khizer Hayat, has asked the central leadership of the party to take steps to address the concerns of the ideological workers.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he demanded that the party provincial council meeting should be convened soon after Eidul Fitr to elect office-bearers for the party KP chapter. He recalled that the party provincial chapter election has not be held for a long time which has put under question the constitutional position of the party office-bearers in KP.

Arbab Khizer Hayat lamented that the KP caretaker government ha smembers from the PMLN who were not ideological members of the party. He clarified that the PMLN ideological workers will never want any division in the party but have differences with the party provincial leadership which are based on principles.

Arbab Khizer Hayat explained that the ideological workers of the PMLN always stood by supreme leader Nawaz Sharif through thick and thin but they are now being ignored by the provincial leadership. He said the party popularity would suffer if the concerns of the party ideological workers are not addressed. He said the party KP chapter chief Amir Muqam is surrounded by sycophants who are damaging the party.