Winter sports gaining popularity

Islamabad:Winter sports activities getting popularity in Pakistan and people strive to realise more children’s sports dreams in the country.

Earlier this year the fourth season of Pakistan Winter Sports Festival was organised by Chery and its local partner where 18 men’s and 5 women’s teams played ice hockey with enthusiasm. It has become the most influential winter sports event in the country, with skating, ice hockey and other games becoming the favourites of many participants and spectators.

Chinese automobile brand ‘Chery’ and its local partner Ghandhara Nissan Ltd and Ghulkin Winter Club are actively engaged in promoting winter sports in Pakistan, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday. The brand support for sports in Pakistan extends far beyond ice hockey.

Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, president of Pakistan Baseball Association, appreciated Chery Pakistan and Ghandhara Nissan for sponsoring the 15th West Asia Base Cup and their future plan to promote sports in Pakistan, stating that developing sports in the country will ultimately benefit Pakistan.Rabia Kuli Khan Khattak, COO of Ghandhara Nissan Ltd, was delighted to see the Chinese element active in the stadium where the Pakistani people were passionate and sweating.