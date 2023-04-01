Siraj rejects proposed outsourcing of airports

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq has warned against the proposed outsourcing of country’s airports, terming it highly dangerous for national sovereignty, saying if the trend of selling out national assets continued on IMF orders then there is no guarantee of safety of nuclear assets.

Addressing a gathering at Mansoora on Friday, Siraj-ul-Haq said the enemies wanted Pakistan to be destroyed like Libya, Syria and Iraq. The JI leader said the rulers, bureaucrats and elite are devoid of the fear of Allah Almighty, they are ready to flee abroad if country suffered any crisis. He said the colonial agents imposed on the country for 75 years, are the root of all problems. They put the nation into IMF slavery, pushed the nation deep into poverty, ignorance, unemployment and economic backwardness.

Siraj-ul-Haq expressed sorrow that the parliament and judiciary were witnessing war of personal interests instead of upholding the constitution and the law. The rulers, he said, left the hungry and deprived people at the mercy of circumstances, warning them to take immediate stock of the situation as to where the current crisis can take the country. He said JI deems the country as mother, and will continue for its progress and solidarity at all costs.

The JI leader condoled the martyrdom of the policemen in Lakki Marwat and expressed grief over the wave of unrest in various parts of the country, including Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. He said that people are burning in the fire of unrest along with inflation. Elderly people in Multan and women in Jatoi were crushed in stampede in a bid to get free flour. The huge foreign loans destroyed national economy but the ruling elite continued with royal protocols and making personal properties worth billions of dollars. The rulers abolished the institution of accountability and now barred NAB from checking corruption below Rs500 million.

Siraj-ul-Haq said Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) manifesto calls for establishing system of zakat, enjoining good and forbidding evil, these four basic responsibilities have been assigned by Allah Almighty to an Islamic government. If came into power, Jamaat-i-Islami will use mosques as centres of social welfare like it was during the time of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), abolish usury system, give interest-free loans to poor and youth, build a society in which doing good is easy, cruelty, ignorance and injustice will be eradicated.

The Jamaat leader warned that under a colonial conspiracy, the role of mosque in the society was limited to sects and donations as no funds are allocated for them in the budget.