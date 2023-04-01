In February, 2015 the Sindh High Court ordered the Karachi commissioner and law enforcement agencies to remove illegal barriers from the streets of Karachi and submit a report on the matter. The petition was filed by the secretary general of the United Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and a civil rights campaigner.

The barriers were eventually removed in 2015, but in 2023 these barriers are making a comeback, in contravention of the SHC order. The commissioner Karachi should ensure that these illegal barriers are taken down immediately, before this case winds up in the courts again.

Adil Muhammad Khan

Karachi