Gold prices up Rs700/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs700/tola on Friday following an increase in the international market.
The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association stated that gold rates reached Rs208,700/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also went up by Rs601 to stand at Rs178,927. In the international market, gold rates increased by $10 to stand at $1,981/ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,270/tola. Similarly, 10 gram silver rates also stood the same at Rs1,946.15. Jewellers said that prices in the local market remained lower by Rs8,000/tola compared with the Dubai gold market rates.
KARACHI: FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited has announced collaboration with CIRCLE Women for women economic empowerment...
KARACHI: Meezan Bank Limited has surpassed $1.5 billion in deposit inflows under Roshan Digital Account , a statement...
KARACHI: The rupee ended slightly weaker on Friday amid an increased dollar demand from importers and a decline in...
ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association raised alarm over a downturn in the textile exports on Friday,...
LAHORE: Inability to control spiraling inflation has forced Pakistani planners to raise interest rates to reduce money...
ISLAMABAD: Huawei has been utilising around 25 percent of its total revenues on research and development to spur...