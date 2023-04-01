Gold prices up Rs700/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs700/tola on Friday following an increase in the international market.

The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association stated that gold rates reached Rs208,700/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also went up by Rs601 to stand at Rs178,927. In the international market, gold rates increased by $10 to stand at $1,981/ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,270/tola. Similarly, 10 gram silver rates also stood the same at Rs1,946.15. Jewellers said that prices in the local market remained lower by Rs8,000/tola compared with the Dubai gold market rates.