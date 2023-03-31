Non-registration for BISP protested

BATKHELA: Hundreds of men and women on Thursday blocked the main road to protest the non-registration and non-payment of stipends given to the deserving people under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

The protesters led by social worker Gul Rahman, blocked the main road for traffic in Batkhela Bazar and chanted slogans the authorities concerned for their failure to register the deserving people and pay them the stipends.

However, later Assistant Commissioner Shakil Khan held talks with the protesters and assured that all the deserving people would registered to receive the BISP installments.The protesters said that they were visiting the centre for registration time and again but every time the staff declined their request to register them.Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully after the assurance of the officials.