Cambridge pro-VC given Iftar dinner

LAHORE: Cambridge International, Pakistan recently organised an Iftar dinner to pay tribute to Professor Kamal Munir, Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of Cambridge, for his remarkable contributions in the field of education.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, Professor Munir is the first South Asian in 800 years to hold the coveted position of Pro Vice Chancellor for the University of Cambridge. The event was attended by Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, Punjab Governor, and other notable personalities from the education sector, including former Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mehmood, former provincial ministers Raja Yasir Humayun, and Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan.

The governor congratulated Professor Kamal Munir on receiving the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan this year, recognising his contribution to the field of education. During his speech, the governor emphasised the importance of education and how it is the key to unlocking opportunities and achieving dreams.